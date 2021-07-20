Future Tiger commits to All-America Game

A future Clemson defensive lineman will play in one of the nation’s premier high school football all-star games next year.

Clemson four-star defensive end commit Jihaad Campbell of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Campbell (6-3, 215) is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 92 overall) in the 2022 class by 247Sports, which ranks him the No. 5 edge defender in the class. Rivals tabs him as the No. 7 weakside defensive end in the 2022 class, while ESPN considers him the No. 11 outside linebacker nationally.

Campbell committed to the Tigers on June 27.

