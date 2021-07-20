UGA players talk season opener against Clemson

By July 20, 2021 4:46 pm

Georgia players spoke to reporters on Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

The Bulldogs open the season against Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

Here is some of what Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis had to say about the season opener against the Tigers, courtesy of WSPA 7News sports anchor and reporter Todd Summers:

Home