UGA players talk season opener against Clemson

Georgia players spoke to reporters on Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

The Bulldogs open the season against Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

Here is some of what Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis had to say about the season opener against the Tigers, courtesy of WSPA 7News sports anchor and reporter Todd Summers:

Georgia QB says he is excited about playing a national TV game at night against Clemson to open the season, but it is important for he and his teammates to approach it like any other game.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/xQ557b1O0I — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) July 20, 2021

Georgia QB JT Daniels says the Clemson game is huge, but it’s not everything, adding that teams can win game one & have a bad season & a team can lose game one & still have a great season.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/DITq58DgOt — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) July 20, 2021

Georgia D-Lineman Jordan Davis says he will rely more on film study when it comes to breaking down Clemson but he likes having former Tiger Derion Kendrick with the Bulldogs and wants to make sure he is fitting in with Georgia now.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/MJY4c6kzRX — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) July 20, 2021

Georgia QB J.T. Daniels & defensive lineman Jordan Davis share their thoughts on playing Clemson in week one. While it will likely be a top 5 battle with College Football Playoff implications, both Bulldog players are keeping it in perspective.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/p7VSXwvSBL — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) July 20, 2021

