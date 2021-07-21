ACC player admits NIL can be troublesome

CHARLOTTE — There was not much news coming out of Day 1 of the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin in Uptown Charlotte, but Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison did make things a little interesting.

During an interview with 105.5 The Roar on Wednesday, Addison indicated there could be some issues in the locker room when it comes to the new name, image and likeness rules in college athletics. The Panthers’ star receiver believes the success of individuals when it comes to NIL could possibly divide a locker room, especially those that maybe don’t have the right culture and leadership in place.

North Carolina linebacker Tomon Fox was surprised to learn of Addison’s comments.

“I know it can vary from team-to-team. I just know, our guys, we are not like that,” he said. “We are not going to envy each other. We either get what is ours and we help each other out. Then, if we don’t get something, we are not one to whine about something like that.”

Fox’s quarterback, Sam Howell, does not have any shortage of NIL opportunities, but he understands it can be a sensitive subject in the locker room and he is trying to manage it the best he can.

“I think the main thing for me is I want to keep the main thing the main thing, which is winning football games,” the UNC quarterback said. “You want to take advantage of the opportunity you have. I’ve done some things, partnered with a charity called Table in Chapel Hill. We deliver meals to underprivileged kids come Chapel Hill.

“That’s my first partnership. I’m looking for more opportunities, things where I can involve my teammates, give them some opportunities as well. I think there’s a good place for it. I just want to make sure as a team we keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s winning football games.”

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims says they cannot go around bragging about what they get to teammates because that is not what they are worried about.

“We are worried about winning and everyone is on the same page,” he said. “I have not heard anyone talk about that since it started.”

