Commissioner announces network for Clemson-BC game

By Staff Reports | July 21, 2021 9:57 am ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announced details for one of Clemson’s games this upcoming season.

Boston College travels to Clemson on Oct. 2 and the game will be televised exclusively on the ACC Network.

“The addition of these games underscores the ACC’s commitment to scheduling high profile events with comprehensive studio and on-campus coverage and quality story telling,” Phillips said.

The Tigers already have one game scheduled on the ACC Network against South Carolina State on Sept. 11 and three on ABC or ESPN against Georgia on Sept. 4, at home vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 18 and at Syracuse on Oct. 15.

