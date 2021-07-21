NFL team still in market for Watson

An NFL team is reportedly still in the market for Deshaun Watson despite his current legal situation.

Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported on Monday morning that the Miami Dolphins are still interested in trading for Watson. There interested stems from uncertainty surrounding former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Of course their interest is predicated on whether Watson is cleared to play this season despite ongoing lawsuits stemming from sexual assault and abuse allegations currently under investigation by the NFL and Houston Police Department.

“We’re told the Dolphins have enough lingering questions about Tua’s ability and future that they would still consider trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson if his legal situation is somehow resolved in time for the 2021 season,” Beasley said.

He went on to say Miami could still make a decision to trade in the next few weeks even if the situation is not cleared up.

NEW: Insight into Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson, and Miami Dolphins’ QB situationhttps://t.co/uwW76qxTEX — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 19, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!