Pirates reportedly sign Chandler for big money

By July 21, 2021 1:56 pm

After Clemson signee Bubba Chandler was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 72 overall pick) last week, The Clemson Insider confirmed that the star quarterback and pitcher/shortstop would pursue a future in professional baseball rather than try his hand as a two-sport athlete with the Tigers.

Chandler is reportedly set to make some big bucks, as the Pirates have signed him to a $3 million contract that is more than triple the slot value for his third-round selection, according to a report from Bernie Pleskoff, a baseball scout/analyst who is a Forbes contributor.

