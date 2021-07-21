Pirates reportedly sign Chandler for big money

After Clemson signee Bubba Chandler was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 72 overall pick) last week, The Clemson Insider confirmed that the star quarterback and pitcher/shortstop would pursue a future in professional baseball rather than try his hand as a two-sport athlete with the Tigers.

Chandler is reportedly set to make some big bucks, as the Pirates have signed him to a $3 million contract that is more than triple the slot value for his third-round selection, according to a report from Bernie Pleskoff, a baseball scout/analyst who is a Forbes contributor.

An un @Pirates like move-The team has signed third round draft pick RHP Bubba Chandler to a whopping $3M contract, well over the $870,700.00 slot for his third round slot. Deal is pending a physical and will keep him away from attending Clemson. Are things changing in Pittsburgh? — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) July 21, 2021

