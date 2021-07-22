Hopkins questioning his future in the NFL

On Thursday, the NFL informed teams that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss.

After the NFL sent the memo out to its teams, former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins took to Twitter and expressed his discontent with the policy.

“Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL,” Hopkins tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

Hopkins later deleted the tweet, then posted another tweet that simply said, “Freedom?”

Freedom? — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins with a big statement on today’s news… pic.twitter.com/YSt4uG8NUe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2021

