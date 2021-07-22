Hopkins questioning his future in the NFL

Hopkins questioning his future in the NFL

Football

Hopkins questioning his future in the NFL

By July 22, 2021 4:33 pm

By |

On Thursday, the NFL informed teams that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss.

After the NFL sent the memo out to its teams, former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins took to Twitter and expressed his discontent with the policy.

“Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL,” Hopkins tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

Hopkins later deleted the tweet, then posted another tweet that simply said, “Freedom?”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17m

For the better part of the last decade Clemson produced some of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Under head coach Dabo Swinney, Tajh Boyd upped the standard of quarterback play for the Tigers and Deshaun (…)

3hr

CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had to set the record straight once again as he addressed the media during Thursday’s ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin in Charlotte. After telling the local (…)

7hr

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Florida State decided to cancel its matchup with Clemson in Tallahassee on November 21 last year things got heated between the two Atlantic Coast Conference rivals. Clemson head coach (…)

9hr

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a prospect in the class of 2023. Jayden Brown, an outfielder/lefthanded pitcher from Germantown, Md., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home