More information on serious car wreck involving Clemson Football player

CHARLOTTE — A Clemson football player was involved in a serious car accident Wednesday afternoon in Clemson.

The Clemson Insider confirmed with a Clemson spokesperson that cornerback Fred Davis was one of the drivers involved in the crash.

“We are aware of a vehicle accident involving one of our student-athletes, Fred Davis,” the spokesman said Thursday morning. “We are still gathering information, but he reported that he did not sustain any injuries.”

According to the Clemson Police Department, at 3:03 p.m., Wednesday, the Clemson Police Department 911 center began receiving multiple 911 calls, reporting a serious traffic crash on US 123 near Mile Marker 3, between the Berkley Drive and US 93 overpasses.

Multiple officers and EMS personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene and once they arrived began rendering lifesaving aid to the involved parties. The preliminary investigation revealed a US Mail Carrier vehicle and a Dodge Charger were traveling southbound on US 123 when the Charger collided with the rear of the mail carrier vehicle, causing the mail carrier vehicle to flip into the oncoming northbound lanes.

The mail carrier vehicle continued across the NB lanes, hit the guard rail on the other side, rolled over it, and came to rest on the shoulder of the road. Two vehicles traveling northbound attempted to avoid colliding with the mail carrier vehicle and in the process, collided with one another.

The charger, after hitting the mail carrier vehicle, hit the guard rail on the southbound side, then traveled across the southbound and northbound lanes of travel, hit and went over the guard rail on the NB side, and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

Two drivers were injured as a result of the crash and both were transported to area hospitals. CPD traffic re-construction investigators are processing the scene, evidence, and are investigating this crash.

It appears speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

“These types of crashes are completely avoidable when drivers obey traffic laws and are not distracted,” Clemson Police Chief Campos said in a press release. “We pray for the speedy recovery of all who were injured in this crash.”

Davis is a sophomore at Clemson. Last year, he played in 11 games as a true freshman and recorded 13 tackles and had two broken up passes.

He recorded both of his pass breakups, along with two tackles, in the Tigers’ ACC Championship Game victory over Notre Dame.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!