Ross named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced today that Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross has been named as one of 51 players on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.
The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters.
Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
The Biletnikoff Award candidate eligibility and voting criteria, transparently explicit and detailed, are available for review at BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria.
The correlation between Biletnikoff Award winners and stardom in the National Football League is nearly uniformly consistent. Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, the late Terry Glenn, and Larry Fitzgerald.
The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Roger Champion, keynoter and college hall of famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The banquet was hailed by 2014 keynote speaker Dick Vermeil, as well as by 2013 keynoter Larry Csonka, as “the best banquet in college sports.”
The banquet has featured distinguished keynoters of profound character and accomplishments including the late Bart Starr, Dick Vermeil, the late Floyd Little, Larry Csonka, Steve Largent, Mike Ditka, the late Don Shula, Dan Reeves, Archie Manning, Ron Jaworski, Gene Stallings, Bob Griese, Bill Curry, Bobby Bowden, Jim Kelly, Jerry Kramer, Joe Theismann, Dan Fouts, Chad Hennings, and Aaron Taylor.
The TQC Foundation’s charitable mission is the provision of college and vocational scholarships to North Florida high school seniors who have overcome significant barriers to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. Participation in sports is not a requirement. The Foundation has provided many millions of dollars for several hundreds of scholarships and related benefits through 2020.
The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.
The 2021 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
(Other receivers will be added as their season performances dictate)
Jordan Addison, Pitt
Calvin Austin III, Memphis
David Bell, Purdue
Ronnie Bell, Michigan
Max Borghi, Washington State
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Elijah Cooks, Nevada
Jacob Cowing, UTEP
Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Romeo Doubs, Nevada
Emeka Emezie, NC State
Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
Kaylon Geiger, Texas Tech
Justin Hall, Ball State
Mike Harley, Miami
Taj Harris, Syracuse
Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Johnny Johnson III, Oregon
Billy Kemp IV, Virginia
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Drake London, USC
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Bo Melton, Rutgers
John Metchie III, Alabama
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Chris Olave, Ohio State
Sam Pinckney, Georgia State
Rashee Rice, SMU
Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest
Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
Jaylon Robinson, UCF
Gunner Romney, BYU
Justyn Ross, Clemson
Bradley Rozner, Rice
Khalil Shakir, Boise State
Keylon Stokes, Tulsa
Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
Cole Turner, Nevada
Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
Tahj Washington, USC
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Michael Wilson, Stanford
Mike Woods, Oklahoma
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!