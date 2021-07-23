Clemson picks up new commitment

By July 23, 2021 8:28 pm

Clemson picked up a commitment Friday night from a prospect in the 2023 class from New York.

Walter Panas High School (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) shortstop Samuel Stafura announced his verbal commitment to Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program via Twitter.

Here are some clips of Stafura:

