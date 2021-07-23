Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson picked up a commitment Friday night from a prospect in the 2023 class from New York.

Walter Panas High School (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) shortstop Samuel Stafura announced his verbal commitment to Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program via Twitter.

I am proud to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way and thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go tigers! @ClemsonBaseball @BradleyLeCroy @MonteLeeCU pic.twitter.com/VZJo5NsKqu — Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) July 23, 2021

Here are some clips of Stafura:

Oppo single from BCS pic.twitter.com/cYmc6HAsyo — Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) July 11, 2021

