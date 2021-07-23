Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson picked up a commitment Friday night from a prospect in the 2023 class from New York.
Walter Panas High School (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) shortstop Samuel Stafura announced his verbal commitment to Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program via Twitter.
I am proud to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way and thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go tigers! @ClemsonBaseball @BradleyLeCroy @MonteLeeCU pic.twitter.com/VZJo5NsKqu
— Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) July 23, 2021
Here are some clips of Stafura:
2-2 today with this 3R HR and 4RBI. @coachgibby3514 @PG_Scouting @JBrownPG @vcervinoPG pic.twitter.com/qSpgvw23x3
— Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) July 15, 2021
Oppo single from BCS pic.twitter.com/cYmc6HAsyo
— Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) July 11, 2021
3R HR from todays PG championship game. 3-3 with a single, double, HR, and 6RBI. @PGMidAtlantic @PerfectGameUSA @JBrownPG @vcervinoPG @coachgibby3514 pic.twitter.com/HAkwuLxVp4
— Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) June 28, 2021
Triple from today @PGMidAtlantic @JMAC_PG @PerfectGameUSA @coachgibby3514 pic.twitter.com/ojv0ouEMg8
— Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) June 26, 2021
Great time at Jr National today. Ended the day with this 💣@JBrownPG @PG_Scouting @PerfectGameUSA @JeredGoodwin3 pic.twitter.com/yCDcZFUyI1
— Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) June 16, 2021
Some plays from high school season @panas_baseball @coachgibby3514 pic.twitter.com/GIvfBJdhzx
— Samuel Stafura 2023 (@SamuelStafura) May 11, 2021
Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!