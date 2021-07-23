Former Tiger inks NFL contract

Football

July 23, 2021 2:49 pm

A former Clemson standout officially signed his first NFL contract on Friday.

Amari Rodgers signed with the Green Bay Packers on Friday morning and announced the occasion on Instagram.

The Packers traded up to select Rodgers with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

According to Over The Cap the deal totals $4,900,000 with a signing bonus of $923,000.

The Packers report to training camp on July 27.

Home