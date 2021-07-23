Preseason honor for Clemson safety commit

One of Clemson’s class of 2022 commitments received a preseason honor Friday.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy safety and future Tiger Keon Sabb has been recognized as the No. 3 high school football safety in the country entering the 2021 season by MaxPreps.
Sabb, listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, committed to Clemson over Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M on July 17.
Kamari Wilson, Xavier Nwankpa lead list of top 10 safeties entering 2021 season. 🏈
