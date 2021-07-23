Reed: Learning playbook will be critical for true freshman cornerback

Clemson has been left with a lot of moving parts at the cornerback position after multiple departures within the room.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday during Clemson’s media outing at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Mike Reed said the team’s depth at corner, “is what it is.”

The Tigers’ cornerbacks coach didn’t exactly leave a ringing endorsement for his position group but it opens a window of opportunity for players like freshman cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Hailing from Georgia’s Westlake High School, Wiggins has a chance to make an early impact during his debut season at Clemson.

Reed hasn’t been able to see much of Wiggins, besides what he was able to showcase throughout the course of the spring. He was an early enrollee, arriving on Clemson’s campus in January.

Obviously, Reed hasn’t been present for what Wiggins has been able to accomplish this summer, but everything he’s heard from the training staff indicates that the true freshman cornerback is coming along nicely.

“From what I hear, he’s doing a lot of PRs (personal records), setting a lot of PRs in that weight room,” Reed said. “That’s great for me. His body structure, he had the cut where you knew he was going to put on the weight once he got put onto a college level.”

Reed couldn’t pinpoint an exact number for Wiggins’ weight but indicated that he’s currently at the mid-to-high 180s.

So, how does a highly-touted recruit like Wiggins see the field early at Clemson?

Reed was pretty direct with his answer.

“Continue to learn the playbook,” he said.

That’s generally the biggest transitional piece that hampers those making that jump from high school to the collegiate level, according to Reed.

In high school, you’re usually taught to play in one defense, whether it be man-to-man or zone.

That’s obviously not the case at Clemson.

“We do a lot of multiple things, for him to learn the playbook is going to be big,” Reed said of Wiggins learning the defense. “The fact that he came in the mid-year, he got thrust into a lot earlier than other people.”

If Wiggins does end up seeing the field early on, it’ll be more of a testament to the hard work he’s putting in, rather than the team’s depth at cornerback.

