Check out Uiagalelei's first interview when he was 10 years old

July 24, 2021

Even at 10 years old, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was cool and collected in the spotlight.

DJ’s father, Big Dave, shared a video on Twitter of DJ’s first ever interview when he was 10 years old. Check out DJ calmly answering questions about the professional athletes he enjoyed watching, the advice he got from Big Dave, the kind of career he wanted to have in the future and more:

