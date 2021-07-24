Check out Uiagalelei's first interview when he was 10 years old

Even at 10 years old, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was cool and collected in the spotlight.

DJ’s father, Big Dave, shared a video on Twitter of DJ’s first ever interview when he was 10 years old. Check out DJ calmly answering questions about the professional athletes he enjoyed watching, the advice he got from Big Dave, the kind of career he wanted to have in the future and more:

DJ’s first ever interview at the age of 10 years old. Evan then, young DJ was cool under pressure answering questions. #BigDavesBlueprint pic.twitter.com/G4FLrMiZr6 — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) July 24, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!