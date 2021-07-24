Former Clemson star gives back to hometown

A former Clemson star wide receiver and NFL veteran has made a commitment to giving back to his hometown and did just that Saturday.

Sammy Watkins hosted his first ever football camp at his alma mater South Fort Myers High School, where more than 300 kids were in attendance, per the Fort Myers News-Press.

Watkins spoke to the kids, ranging from ages 6-16, prior to the camp and was hands on as he made his way from drill to drill to work with the kids in attendance.

“It’s amazing,” Watkins said of hosting a camp in his hometown, via the Fort Myers News-Press. “Just really to come back to my city, my school, and to be around kids is a blessing for me. I go back to (NFL) camp on Monday, and just being around all these guys and kids that look up to me is the biggest thing. I can always come back year after year and do this camp and hopefully it turns into something even bigger. Maybe I’ll have 800 kids next time. It’s definitely a blessing coming back.”

Watkins signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in early April after spending the previous three years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2020.

Watkins, 28, is entering his eighth season in the NFL and has also played for the Buffalo Bills (2014-16) and Los Angeles Rams (2017).

