Miami already seeing 'early returns' thanks to NIL

Since the NCAA allowed student-athletes to earn compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness on July 1 perhaps no school has seen early returns as favorable as Miami.

Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King cashed in almost immediately with the launch of Dreamfield, an agency that connects businesses with student-athletes, and deals that will earn him more than $20,000 in addition to his scholarship. In fact, the entire team cashed in on a $540,000 deal that will allow 90 players to profit $6,000 each over the year.

The early returns from the NIL change have impressed Miami head coach Manny Diaz and met his expectations for how the rule change would impact his program.

“Before July 1 that was my only expectation in a pro market with a huge economy that it could be better for us because there’s just more commerce,” Diaz said at ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday. “But we didn’t know what to expect after July 1 and the early returns have been really positive.”

King views himself as more than a quarterback for the Hurricanes but an ambassador for the program and feels the change could help Miami get over the hump in the ACC.

“I think the NIL can influence recruiting a lot because people can see that Miami loves Hurricane football. A group of guys can see that and also play big time football every single Saturday,” Diaz said. “So a group of guys can play big time football while also making money and that will influence recruiting.”

Since Miami joined the ACC in 2004 it has made the ACC Championship Game once in 2017 when the Hurricanes won the Coastal Division but were overwhelmed by Clemson 38-3 in the title game.

But Diaz feels his team’s fortunes could change with a boost from the NIL on the recruiting trail paired with an experienced and talent team returning to the field in 2021.

“It’s interesting because there are very few things in recruiting that are outside of our control and we hear the news the same time as you guys,” Diaz said. “But obviously you can share it along and say look this is what’s happening for our guys and it’s a unique situation so it can’t be a bad thing and it’s nice to help pass good news along.”

Miami opens the season with a tall test against Alabama on Sept. 4 in the Chick-Fila-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. at 3:30 p.m.

