Sharpe inks with MLB team

A standout Clemson pitcher inked with a Major League Baseball team on Saturday.

Tigers righthander Davis Sharpe has signed with Cleveland for $150,000 according to a report from Jim Callis of MLB.com.

Cleveland selected Sharpe in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft with the No. 396 overall pick.

A former All-ACC and All-American selection, Sharpe logged 102.2 innings pitched over 19 appearances (18 starts) in his first two seasons at Clemson, posting an 8-5 record and 3.33 ERA while allowing 81 hits (.218 opponents’ batting average) and 37 walks with 104 strikeouts.

The redshirt sophomore missed time due to injury this past season and recorded a 5.50 ERA in 36.0 innings pitched, striking out 48 batters while allowing 17 walks.

A talented two-way player who also played first base, Sharpe was named a first-team freshman All-American by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game in 2019, and became the first Tiger freshman to be an All-ACC pitcher since 2000 (Jarrod Schmidt). Sharpe had a 7-4 record and 3.20 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts) that season to go with a .264 batting average, 22 runs, four doubles, three homers and 18 RBIs.

13th-rder Davis Sharpe signs w/Cleveland for $150k ($25k counts vs pool). Clemson RHP, low-80s cutter is best pitch, fastball sits around 90 mph and reaches 95, also played some 1B. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 25, 2021

