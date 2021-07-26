Clemson commit felt he was at his second home during Sunday's Cookout

The All In Cookout exceeded the expectations of this Clemson commit.

Lutheran North (St. Louis, Mo.) 2022 four-star cornerback Toriano Pride was on Clemson’s campus Sunday. In-person contact between coaches and recruits on college campuses is now permissible with the quiet period underway.

That allowed for Pride and many other fellow recruits to make their way down to Clemson. It was his first time back at his new home since the Elite Retreat, which was more than a month ago.

After Sunday’s festivities, Pride was left blown away.

“It was great,” Pride told The Clemson Insider. “I felt like I was at my second home. I loved it. I talked with all the coaches. I hung out with all the players, we did lots of activities. We got to have fun.”

The highlight for Pride had to be talking with all the families that were in attendance at The Cookout. Another highlight was getting to go to Dabo Swinney’s house afterward with a lot of the recruits and their families.

“It means a lot,” Pride said of being able to make it over to Swinney’s house after Sunday’s events. “Not a lot of head coaches are on that level of just letting people come to their house and open doors and just let people come in and out and bond.”

Pride and several other Clemson verbal commits that were in attendance did their best to recruit those who were among the uncommitted. That list includes Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw, Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp and Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr.

“It’s going to turn out good,” Pride said of Clemson’s 2022 class. “I’m trying to get a D-lineman, Travis Shaw. We might get another corner. I feel like I’m doing the best I can as a player, to get them.”

“We’re all close, those are my guys,” Pride added. “We’re all already bonding real good.”

The whole time Pride was there, Clemson was just happy to see Pride.

“They can’t wait for me to get up there,” he said.

The feeling is mutual.

Pride agreed that being back on campus reaffirmed that he made the right decision committing to Clemson. He clearly feels at home.

Floating all over social media on Sunday night were Clemson’s all-purple jerseys. The recruits in attendance all got to do photoshoots.

For Pride, putting those Clemson jerseys on never gets old, especially the purple ones, which are his favorite so far.

“It will never get old, even when I’m officially a Clemson Tiger and I’m already playing and just throw on a jersey,” he said. “It’ll never get old.”

Pride is trying to work out with Clemson’s coaching staff about coming to a game this upcoming season. He has a national schedule at Lutheran North, so that includes multiple Saturday games this season.

At the very least, he’ll try coming up for an official visit this fall.

“I can describe the whole coaching staff with one word, which is: real,” Pride said. “They’re not lying to me, they keep it real with you. They haven’t told me one lie. Their biggest thing is, they always tell the truth.”

