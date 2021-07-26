Former Tiger may have All-Pro quarterback after all

A former Clemson standout may catch passes from an All-Pro quarterback this season after all.

Ian Rapoport reported that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told those close to him that he intends to play for the franchise this season after a summer long hold out over issues with management.

Former Tiger Amari Rodgers was selected by Green Bay with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It looks like fans may actually get to see Rodgers to Rodgers action this fall.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!