Football

Former Tiger may have All-Pro quarterback after all

By July 26, 2021 6:50 pm

By

A former Clemson standout may catch passes from an All-Pro quarterback this season after all.

Ian Rapoport reported that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told those close to him that he intends to play for the franchise this season after a summer long hold out over issues with management.

Former Tiger Amari Rodgers was selected by Green Bay with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It looks like fans may actually get to see Rodgers to Rodgers action this fall.

