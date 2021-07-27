Behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence working out at Clemson

Trevor Lawrence recently brought some of his Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers to Clemson to get some work in at the Tigers’ facility ahead of NFL training camp.
Take a behind-the-scenes look at the former Tiger quarterback and Jags’ No. 1 overall draft pick working out at Clemson, courtesy of this video from the Jaguars:
The work is working! (via @marvinjonesjr)#BZNProductions | 🎥 IG: fadishotit pic.twitter.com/98eKewsmNp
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 27, 2021
