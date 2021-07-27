Behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence working out at Clemson

By Staff Reports | July 27, 2021 10:52 am ET

Trevor Lawrence recently brought some of his Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers to Clemson to get some work in at the Tigers’ facility ahead of NFL training camp.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the former Tiger quarterback and Jags’ No. 1 overall draft pick working out at Clemson, courtesy of this video from the Jaguars:

