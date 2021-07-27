Cardinals gearing up to take on the Tigers

Clemson packs up and hits the road in early November when the Tigers will take on Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. The last time Dabo Swinney and his team played the Cardinals was in 2019 when Clemson dominated 45-10 on Louisville’s home field.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield hopes the outcome will be different this year and feels good about his team heading into the year, especially up front on offense.

“Offensive line I think is the most depth we’ve ever had since we’ve been there, at least eight guys that can go in and play at a high level,” Satterfield said in his press conference on day two of ACC Media Days in Charlotte, N.C.

He’s confident that even with the loss of Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick at wide receiver, there’s some great new faces and returners that he says “will be producing at a high level and by the end of the season will hopefully be household names.”

Defensively, one of the leaders for the Cardinals is redshirt senior linebacker C.J. Avery, who led the team in tackles in 2020 and 2019.

“I just think this defense trusts each other, better well-rounded defense at each position,” Avery stated confidently. “We have new guys at the safety position, but I think they’ll come up and step up big in their roles. Cornerback position we look great. Front seven, we continue to get better each year. This defense just turned it around completely.”

Added Avery, a four-year starter for the Cardinals, on playing Clemson: “Really looking forward to hopefully coming up with a fast win and to stay winning. Looking forward to seeing DJ (Uiagalelei) play and experience playing him on the field. He’s a great player.”

Both Avery and redshirt sophomore tight end Marshon Ford are gearing up and excited about taking on Clemson on their home turf which is where they feel most comfortable. They are also hopeful to close the score gap from past years by executing plays one by one.

With Malik Cunningham at the quarterback position and more depth up front, Satterfield is confident in having an outstanding season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!