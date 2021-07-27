Clemson Football: The little things that make Clemson special

This is a great example of what makes Clemson special.

Trevor Lawrence recently brought some of his Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers to Clemson to hang out and get some work in at the Tigers’ facility.

Clemson’s Woody McCorvey and Mike Echols instructed the grounds crew to paint NFL hashmarks on the field so Lawrence and his teammates would have accurate landmarks on the field.

“It gave Trevor and his receivers an opportunity to come back and get some work in here in Clemson, kind of get that sense of home here, get a little feel of the culture here at Clemson,” said DJ Gordon, Assistant Director of Football Operations & Creative Media at Clemson, in a video from Clemson Football on social media.

“It’s important to us because we really want our NFL guys and former players to be able to feel like they can always come back, they can always come here, they’re always family. So, it kind of falls in line with some of the things we want to be able to provide for them once they leave Clemson so they always feel that Clemson Family, that Clemson culture.”

Added Lawrence: “That’s what Clemson’s about. It’s a big family, and it’s really good to be back.”

Check out this great video from Clemson Football: