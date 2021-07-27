ESPN's Pollack says Clemson to SEC makes 'a lot of sense'

With Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC pending approval from 75 percent of the conference’s programs, those are likely to be the first dominos to fall in what will be an entire shakeup of the college football landscape.

On ESPN’s College Football Live, college football analysts David Pollack and Rod Gilmore took a conference-by-conference look at what the fallout may be.

Pollack weighed in on what impact this could have on the ACC.

“ACC, what do you do? You are not in a position of power. You don’t have a huge league that everybody’s looking to get a bunch of members of. I think that again, Clemson, just like the Big 12, it was very much focused on what OU and Texas wanted. ACC, it’s like ‘Clemson, please don’t leave me, bro. Stay as long as you can, and then maybe bring a spot for me if I need to.’

“But I don’t see how it doesn’t make the most sense for them to plug into the SEC. … They’re right there in the South. They’re right there in the powerhouse. They’re recruiting just fine against everybody else. It seems to make a lot of sense that Clemson would join the SEC.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo