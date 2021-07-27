Jags QB not interested in being Lawrence's backup

One of Trevor Lawrence’s fellow quarterbacks on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster isn’t interested in being Lawrence’s backup.

Gardner Minshew is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Jags behind their 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick in Lawrence, but he apparently isn’t open to that idea.

“I’ll say this man, in preparation for the [quarterback] competition, I haven’t taken a [expletive deleted] in weeks, because No. 2 isn’t an option for me,” Minshew said on “The Green Light” podcast, via NFL.com.

Minshew played in nine games with Jacksonville last season, passing for 2,259 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. In 2019, the 25-year-old threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns with six picks.

Lawrence finished his three-year Clemson career with 10,098 passing yards and 90 passing touchdowns with 17 interceptions over 40 career games (36 starts) and also rushed 231 times for 943 career rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

