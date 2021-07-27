SEC statement on Texas, OU requests to join conference

By Staff Reports | July 27, 2021 11:48 am ET

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma today submitted formal requests for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Tuesday regarding the potential move of the two Big 12 powers.

Sankey said in the statement that the SEC received formal request from both Oklahoma and Texas to become members of the SEC in 2025.

