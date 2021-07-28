4-star Georgia WR considers it a 'blessing and honor' to be recruited by Clemson

Some of the nation’s best receivers made stops at Clemson this summer.

They had the opportunity to be coached by Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and Dabo Swinney first-hand.

And for those like Powder Springs (Ga.) 2023 four-star WR Cayden Lee, they’re now being recruited by WRU.

“Me and Coach Grisham have been talking a lot, we’re building our relationship,” Lee told The Clemson Insider. “I’m probably gonna get down to a game this season.

Lee and Grisham are getting their relationship down, with the latter being as candid as always throughout the recruitment process.

“I feel like it’s a very honest relationship because if I have any questions for him, I can just ask him and I expect an honest answer, which he has done nothing but given me so far,” he said.

Grisham told Lee that he was a “very great route runner,” and also said that Lee has some of, if not the best hands that came through Swinney Camp this summer. Grisham lauded Lee’s performance, which can be encapsulated in the clip below.

“It was really awesome,” Lee said of his Clemson camp experience. “There’s a lot of great people down there that I got to meet. I like the way they ran the camp and I like the way that Coach Grisham coached us. He was very hands-on and not distant.”

In addition to Clemson, Lee took visits to Georgia and UCF. Those were the only visits he took this summer. He’s not planning on taking any visits currently with the quiet period has opened up, rather he’s focusing on summer workouts for the time being.

Lee just transitioned to a different school, so he’s honing on building chemistry with his new teammates. He recently transferred from Hillgrove to Westlake, which certainly has a reputation for sending players to Clemson.

“I feel like I’m a really, really awesome player,” Lee said. “I feel like I can play anywhere. You can put me in the slot, you can put me outside. I feel like I’m gonna win my matchup nine out of 10 times. I feel like you can bet on me most of the time.”

Lee said he’s been compared to University of Georgia sophomore wide receiver Jermaine Burton and Heisman winner Devonta Smith, now of the Miami Dolphins, because of his ability as a route-runner

Lee prides himself on his route running ability.

“I really feel like I’m a technician when it comes to my routes,” he said. “I’ll take the time, go out to the field and just work on individual routes. Some days, I’ll just work on one route. I feel like not a lot of people do that like me.”

According to Lee, Grisham likes that he can play anywhere. He ran a lot of different routes at Clemson. Before every rep, Lee would ask Grisham what he would want to see him run, then he would run it.

“It’s really a blessing and honor,” Lee said when asked what it’s like to be recruited by WRU. “I know they don’t take their recruitment lightly. They don’t offer a lot of people. Just to be able to talk with them consistently means a lot.”

Lee considers Clemson to be at the top of his recruitment even without an offer. He’s starting to experience the Clemson family feel already.

“It means a lot because they’re not only checking on me, they’re checking on my family,” Lee said. “They’re seeing how the move was, they want to see how we transitioned. It’s not just all about me, which is important to me because this decision is not just going to be about me, it’s going to be about me and my family.”

Lee feels like there could definitely be a potential offer later down the road, but he’s mainly focused on this upcoming season. “Whatever’s for me is going to be for me,” he said.

As far as personal goals are concerned, Lee is looking to get his stats and numbers up this season from last year. He didn’t have the best offense at Hillgrove, but now that he’s in a new system, he’s expecting to do really well this upcoming season.

What is Lee looking for in a school at the next level?

“I don’t want it to be all football,” Lee said. “You got to go somewhere where you’re wanted. If Clemson wants me the most and ends up offering me, then I guess that’s gonna be the spot that I’m at.

“Also, wherever feels like home because you don’t want to go somewhere where it feels like a business environment and you’re just at the office every day.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!