NFL Insider gives the latest on Watson situation

On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement saying its investigation into the civil and criminal complaints against Deshaun Watson is ongoing and there are no restrictions on his participation in club activities at this time.

So, on Wednesday, Watson was on the field with the Houston Texans when they began training camp. According to NFL Network and NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport, the former Clemson star quarterback took snaps and did some individual work but wasn’t really involved in the team periods as he has been away from the team during offseason OTAs and minicamp.

As for what the Texans will do with Watson moving forward, Rapoport says “all the possibilities are still very much on the table.”

“You have Deshaun Watson playing, I guess, for the Texans this year, although he has said privately and to the team that he has no plans to play for them,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “There’s the potential of trading him, which they are now listening to teams interested in trading for Deshaun Watson. There’s also the possibility that he does not start on the field because of his legal issues that we have spent the entire offseason talking about.

“It’s going to be awkward, but the fact that he is just out there practicing and looking like a football player is at least advancement from where we’ve been for most of this offseason.”

From Inside Training Camp Live: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson was on the field today for practice. But little else has changed. pic.twitter.com/p6XJDBNZS8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2021

