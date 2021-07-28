Spiers named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

The Augusta Sports Council announced today that Clemson punter Will Spiers has been named as one of 51 players on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

The 51 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punters. The 2021 watch list was compiled based on the 2021 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist List, the top ten NCAA Punters from 2020, the 2020 All-Conference teams, the 2020 All-American Teams, the 2021 pre-season All-Conference Teams and punters on the 2020 watchlist.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations on July 29. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 2nd. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on November 10th. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 23. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

2021 Ray Guy Award Pre-Season Watch List

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

Bailey Flint, Toledo

Ben Griffiths, University of Southern California

Ben Kiernan, University of North Carolina

Blake Hayes, Illinois

Brad Robbins, Michigan

Charles Ouverson, Coastal Carolina

Daniel Davies, Navy

Issac Power, Baylor

Ivan Mora, Wake Forest

Jack Brooks, University of South Alabama

Jake Camarda, UGA

Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame

John Haggerty, Western Kentucky

Jonn Young, East Carolina

Jordy Sandy, TCU

Kai Kroeger, University of South Carolina

Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt

Kyle Greenwell, UAB

Kyle Ulbrich, Middle Tennessee

Lachlan Wilson, Tulsa

Lou Hedley, Miami

Lucas Dean, UTSA

Luke Elzinga, Central Michigan

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Matt Ference, NIU

Matt Naranjo, Bowling Green

Matthew Hayball, Florida Atlantic University

Michael Turk, Arizona State

Nick Mihalic, Western Michigan

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Paxton Brooks, University of Tennessee

Porter Wilson, Duke

Rhys Byrns, Lousiana

Ryan Bujcevski, University of Texas

Ryan Hanson, Arkansas State

Ryan Sanborn, Stanford

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

Ryan Wright, Tulane

Tom Hutton, Oklahoma State

Tommy Heatherly, FIU

Tory Taylor, Iowa

Trent Schneider, University of South Florida

Trenton Gill, NC State

Tucker Day, Mississippi State

Will Spiers, Clemson

Xavier Subotsch, App State

Zach Harding, Army

Ray Guy Award Timeline

July 28 – Pre-season watch list announced

July 29 – Nomination period begins

November 1 – Nomination forms due

November 2 – Final candidate list announced

November 10 – 10 Semifinalists announced

November 11-21 – Online voting to determine finalists

November 23 – Three Finalists announced

November 24-30 – Online voting to select winner

December 9 – Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN

February 2, 2022 – Banquet (Augusta)

About the Ray Guy Award

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.