Wilkins poised for another jump in Year 3

Former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins looked impressive for the Dolphins last season.

Miami showed massive improvement as a team last season as it jumped from 5-11 to 10-6 overall and finished second in the AFC East but narrowly missed its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Wilkins showed similar improvement with a move from right defensive end to left defensive end despite missing time due to virus protocols last November. He attributed the improvement to a greater knowledge of the playbook and a new comfort level in professional football.

“It’s a lot of things you learn so much in that first year,” Wilkins said in a press conference Tuesday. “It’s all going fast and definitely in year two you know what to expect and have comfort on the field and know the playbook, just everything. You’re able to make those small adjustments in your game to have a big jump.”

Wilkins started 12 games for the Dolphins last season and started 12. He recorded 47 combined tackles, 28 solo tackles, four tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.

The defensive end sets goals before every season but wouldn’t divulge what those goals were for last season or the upcoming campaign.

“My goals are pretty similar with maybe one adjustment or two so I’m not going to share last years’ goals,” Wilkins said.

