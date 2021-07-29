Clemson DE looking to have a big fall

By Staff Reports | July 29, 2021 10:58 am ET

A veteran defensive end is looking to have his best season yet for the Tigers this fall.

Senior Xavier Thomas shared his thoughts on what will likely be his last season at Clemson via Twitter this week saying, “Never been this motivated in my life man, feels insane!!”

Thomas, who struggled to stay healthy last season, enters the 2021 season with 85 career tackles, 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery over 34 games and nine starts.

Never been this motivated in my life man, feels insane!! — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) July 27, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!