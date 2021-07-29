Lee confident in pitching talent on campus

Clemson lost three pitchers with starting experience to the 2021 MLB Draft this month in Keyshawn Askew, Davis Sharpe and Carter Raffield.

But head coach Monte Lee told The Clemson Insider earlier this month that the Tigers keep an eye on the transfer portal but are confident in the student-athletes still on campus and his incoming signees.

“We’ve looked at it a little bit but not a lot we feel like our incoming class is very good and meets the needs of what we lost,” Lee said. “We feel good about what we’ve got on campus we’ve got a couple of guys that are coming in that if they wanted to sign a professional contract out of high school they could have.”

Here is a look at what Clemson returns to the bullpen this season.

Potential Starting Pitching

Mack Anglin RHP – The Washington Nationals selected Anglin in the 13th round of the MLB Draft but Lee confirmed that he will return for his third season with the Tigers. Anglin showed promise in 56.1 innings over 13 appearances and eight starts last season and hopes to improve his draft stock this season. He has a 2-7 career record with a 4.83 ERA, 44 walks and 86 strikeouts. Likely a weekend guy again.

Caden Grice LHP – Grice burst onto the scene as a freshman last season due to his impressive performances at the plate. But Lee needs to see Grice step up as a weekend starter this fall and spring.

“Caden Grice has got to be a weekend guy for us next year,” Lee said. “We’ve got to make sure and do a better job this fall that when the fall is over going into the spring Caden has got to be a guy on the mound for us too.”

Nick Hoffman RHP – Hoffman started four games for the Tigers last season including a masterful complete game start at Boston College. He stayed in Clemson this offseason to train and rest and Lee sees him as a potential weekend starter or top reliever on his staff this coming year.

Ty Olenchuk RHP – Started in six games for the Tigers last season and showed flashes as a freshman. Played in the Coastal Plains League this summer for the Lexington County Blowfish went 1-1 with a 2.36 ERA in six starts and 26.2 innings pitched.

Potential Relievers

Nick Clayton RHP – Started one game for the Tigers last season but appeared out of the pen 18 times with a 6-2 record and 4.30 ERA in 37.2 innings. Led the team in wins last season and showed the ability to perform as a reliable right handed arm going forward.

Ricky Williams RHP

Paul Labriola LHP

Ryan Ammons LHP – All Star performer in the Valley League this summer 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in 12 appearances, all out of the pen. Came on for Clemson late in the season and showed the ability to pitch out of a jam when needed.

Geoffrey Gilbert LHP

Newcomers

Rocco Reid LHP – Top rated lefty out of the Palmetto State from Greenville High School. Lee feels he has a similar style to what Charlie Barnes brought to the Clemson pitching staff.

“Rocco if he wanted to sign a pro contract, get drafted and go play professional baseball he could have but coming to school is very important to Rocco and his family,” Lee said. “He grew up a Clemson fan and we recruited him early in the process we knew that we could get if we recruited him.”

Billy Barlow RHP – Signee out of North Myrtle Beach High School, S.C. Throws around 94-95 MPH with an above average fastball. Needs some refining but enters with impressive stuff and athleticism. Lee feels he could work his way into the starting rotation or serve as a solid reliever.

Casey Tallent RHP – Signee from Hartwell, Ga. with three pitches and above average pitch-ability according to Lee. The Clemson skipper feels he compares to Alex Eubanks in terms of his ability to execute pitches.

