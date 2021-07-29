Nation's No. 1 TE arrives to Clemson for visit

The nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2023 class has arrived to Clemson for an unofficial visit.

Bixby (Okla.) four-star Luke Hasz tweeted Thursday evening that he is in Tiger Town.

📍🐅 — Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) July 29, 2021

Hasz (6-4, 220) is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, No. 1 tight end nationally and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hasz was recently named to the Preseason MaxPreps Junior All-America Team after finishing his sophomore season in 2020 with more than 700 yards receiving and nine touchdowns for Bixby High School, which has won three consecutive 6A-II state championships.

Hasz, who holds over 30 offers, released a top eight of Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma State on July 18.

In June, Hasz made visits to Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!