Seminoles President: People May Come After Clemson, FSU

It seems Florida State believes the Tigers and Noles need to be prepared for interest from others as college athletics nears another massive shift.

Florida State president John Thrasher’s retires this August after taking over leadership of the university in 2014. And spoke with the Tallahassee Democrat this week on a variety of topics including the recent news that Oklahoma and Texas intend to join the SEC.

Thrasher mentioned conversations with FSU director of athletics David Coburn and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips about the recent move and keeping the Seminoles relevant in the ever-shifting landscape of college athletics.

“My point to David Coburn and to Jim Phillips is I don’t want Florida State to be left behind. I consider us as part of the ACC, but I also know that we have a marquee name, Clemson has a marquee name,” Thrasher said. “I think there might be people coming after us, I don’t know, but we’ve got to be prepared no matter what the options are.”

Florida State has struggled in football since the departure of former head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M in 2017. In the last three seasons the Seminoles have went a combined 14-20.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo