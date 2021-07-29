Swinney 'pulling' for Beamer ... except after Thanksgiving

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and first-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made an appearance at the Coaches for Charity event in Greenville on Tuesday night.

Swinney and Beamer have plenty of mutual respect for one another and both coaches expressed that at the event.

Swinney and Beamer first got to know each other when Beamer became an assistant coach at South Carolina in 2007. He was on Steve Spurrier’s staff from 2007-10 before joining his dad — Frank Beamer — at Virginia Tech.

“I’ve known Shane forever,” Swinney said in audio obtained by The Clemson Insider.

“We were great friends when he was at South Carolina the first time. He’s one of the class guys in this business. He’s always done things the right way. He was a great ambassador for South Carolina when he was there, at Georgia, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State … We go way back. Obviously know his family well. I’m really happy for him.”

Swinney added that he will be rooting for Beamer … expect for after Thanksgiving when the Tigers and Gamecocks meet in their annual rivalry game.

“When it comes time to play, we both want to win,” Swinney said. “That’s never going to change. But you don’t have to hate the person, and that’s just kind of how I look at it. I have a ton of respect for Shane.

“I know he’s going to do a great job, and pulling for him, all except right after Thanksgiving.”

The Tigers and Gamecocks are scheduled to play in Columbia on Nov. 27, renewing the rivalry after last year’s game in Clemson was canceled by the SEC.

