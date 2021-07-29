What They Are Saying: Former Tigers at NFL training camps

NFL training camps are underway and Clemson is very well represented across the league with many former Tigers getting ready for the season with their respective teams.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about NFL Tigers at training camps:

AND former Tiger, Tyler Shatley snapped the ball. This play was literally the Clemson Jags! https://t.co/KgBbtPhAPZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 28, 2021

Training Camp Buzz: Myles Jack's first impressions of Jags rookie Trevor Lawrence? "This is what a No. 1 overall pick looks like"https://t.co/MYT7Vads4b pic.twitter.com/Fb934289sz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 28, 2021

You’ll read this tons of times today on Twitter. I don’t care. Watching Trevor Lawrence throw a football. … wow! I’m not embellishing. Just … wow. — Frank Frangie (@Frank_Frangie) July 28, 2021

The zip on the ball from @Trevorlawrencee is the best I’ve ever seen from a QB in person. Truly a beautiful sight to see. pic.twitter.com/tHDycuwCWP — Lauren Brooks (@1010XLLauren) July 28, 2021

Cool moment during training camp: Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) giving away free game to some of the young WRs, including Amari Rodgers (@arodgers_3) pic.twitter.com/TWoLFSTMlZ — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) July 28, 2021

Deshaun Watson is on the field for the Texans’ first training camp practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2021

Texans QB DeShaun Watson taking snaps. He took the field in his red #4 jersey but took it off before he joined the other QBs pic.twitter.com/lISi4652Os — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 28, 2021

Yesterday, Christian Wilkins talked about his role as a leader and leading by example. When I walked off the practice field today there were a few guys on the JUGGS machine (I saw Isaiah Ford, Mike Gesicki and Nate Holley), and there was one guy doing sprints — Christian. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 28, 2021

New season new haircut for #Chargers WR Mike Williams. He decided to cut off his dreadlocks. Feels weird to not see them flowing. pic.twitter.com/76Df2h9muw — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) July 28, 2021

A look at some #Chiefs 7-on-7 today. Nice catches from Demarcus Robinson and Cornell Powell. And I spy a no look Mahomes pass to Tyreek Hill. pic.twitter.com/Hrc29bqnkF — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 28, 2021

Tee Higgins has gotten stronger during the offseason, and he’s showing it during one-on-ones. He has made a few contested, physical catches already. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 28, 2021

Some news from Bengals camp today (THREAD) Offensive guard is fully a position battle entering training camp. Zac Taylor shared what rookie Jackson Carman needs to do to win the job. pic.twitter.com/D28sxT8hna — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 28, 2021

@Raiders defensive linemen Yannick Ngakoue (91), Maxx Crosby (98), Carl Nassib (94), and Clelin Ferrell (99) getting their reps in on day one of training camp. pic.twitter.com/uDamRROTqw — FOX5 In The Field (@FOX5Photogs) July 28, 2021

Bashaud Breeland just picked off Jake Browning in a passing drill. Two plays later, a PBU from Breezy. Strong start from the veteran CB. — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) July 28, 2021

K’Von Wallace the starting safety next to Harris with McLeod not practicing #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) July 28, 2021

Jaelon Darden catches the punt from Bradley Pinion as the #Bucs work on punt protection up front. pic.twitter.com/1gGcseW9Be — PewterReport (@PewterReport) July 27, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!