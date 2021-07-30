Clemson target set to announce commitment

July 30, 2021

A four-star Clemson target in the 2022 class is ready to make his college decision.

Hays (Kan.) linebacker/athlete Jaren Kanak announced via social media that he will announce his commitment at 7 p.m. central time (8 p.m. ET).

Kanak (6-2, 210) received an offer from Clemson during his visit to campus on June 1.

After the visit, Kanak told The Clemson Insider he could see Clemson as a fit for him.

“They definitely have a good impression and are up there high along with all the other schools I visited,” Kanak said. “Definitely a place that I can see myself fitting in well.”

Kanak has also taken unofficial visits to Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma, as well as official visits to Michigan and Alabama.

Kanak is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kansas, No. 8 athlete nationally and No. 174 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

