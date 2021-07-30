Even with Watson, does Taylor believe its his team?

After a tumultuous offseason for the Houston Texans the team returned to training camp this week to prepare for the start of a new season.

Deshaun Watson returned to camp for the team as well in the midst of sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

The Texans brought in NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor in March and he met with the media following Friday’s practice and addressed numerous topics including whether Watson’s presence is a distraction for the team given the circumstances. He was asked directly if Watson’s situation has been a distraction for the team by a reporter during his media availability.

“No ma’am it hasn’t,” Taylor said.

As for his personal interactions with the former Clemson standout, Taylor says they have a good relationship on and off the field despite competing for a starting role against one another.

“Absolutely me and Deshaun are friends and we’ve known each other for a number of years now,” Taylor said. “We’ve had conversations on the field, off the field, about football, about life. Everything has been a positive conversation and it will continue to be that way.”

But despite the positive relationship between the two quarterbacks, Taylor still feels as if the Texans are in some ways his team. During organized team activities and minicamp this summer Taylor made similar comments about preparing to lead as the team’s starting quarterback.

Taylor was asked again if he felt like it was his team.

“I definitely feel like guys look to me for leadership and of course obviously that comes with the quarterback position, and I welcome that role,” Taylor said Friday. “It also comes with experience in the NFL guys naturally gravitate to older guys to learn and want to pick their brains.”

The NFL announced earlier this week that Watson is still under investigation and that two of the allegations are also under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!