Herbstreit expresses concern about Texas, Oklahoma joining SEC

Football

By July 30, 2021 3:14 pm

On Friday morning, the University of Texas’ and the University of Oklahoma’s board of regents voted to approve the move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

In an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit voiced his concern about the Longhorns and Sooners accepting the SEC invite and is worried about the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.

Rivalries and traditions are a big part of what makes college football special, but Herbstreit believes those are no longer a priority for the people in charge.

“That’s what my concern is, is not knowing what this will lead to,” Herbstreit said. “And again, I just hate losing the tradition in this sport. I’ve always been, I guess, naïve to it. I’ve always tried to be the guy that’s like, ‘No, we’re going to hold onto our traditions, people care about those traditions, they care about the rivalries.’ Clearly, the decision-makers don’t, and we’re now an arms race and it’s about the money.”

