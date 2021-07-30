National outlet suggests six potential landing spots for Watson

Deshaun Watson’s on-the-field status for the 2021 NFL season and beyond is still up in the air as the off-the-field allegations against him remain unresolved.

The former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback reported to training camp this week, although he did so solely to avoid fines and still wants to be traded.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for Watson. But as NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero wrote on Twitter, “the price is very high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It will likely take at least three first-round picks and more.”

The NFL released a statement this week saying there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities at this time, and while there is a chance he is able to play this season, it appears unlikely that he will suit up for the Texans.

Sporting News suggested six potential landing spots for Watson, if indeed he is able to play this season, citing the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders as potential trade destinations for the three-time Pro Bowler and 2020 NFL passing yards leader.

The NFL is waiting to interview Watson until police complete their investigation into the accusations of sexual assault by the 22 women who have filed lawsuits against him.

As Sporting News notes, “because of that slow-developing situation, there is little chance Watson is suspended by the Texans or the NFL in the short term. The Texans could instead choose to pull him out of camp practices at some point to avoid extra attention for one of two reasons, either related to the allegations or his trade request.”