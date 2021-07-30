Nation's top-ranked tight end has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

The nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2023 class made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week.

Bixby (Okla.) four-star Luke Hasz arrived in Tiger Town on Thursday evening and then reacted to his visit via social media Friday afternoon.

Amazing visit with @ClemsonFB loved the family atmosphere and finally getting to meet @CoachVenables @TajhB10 and all the other amazing coaches‼️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/qtGWgJxzaj — Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) July 30, 2021

Hasz (6-4, 220) is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, No. 1 tight end nationally and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hasz was recently named to the Preseason MaxPreps Junior All-America Team after finishing his sophomore season in 2020 with more than 700 yards receiving and nine touchdowns for Bixby High School, which has won three consecutive 6A-II state championships.

Hasz, who holds over 30 offers, released a top eight of Texas, TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma State on July 18. Clemson has not yet offered.

In June, Hasz made visits to Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

