No. 1 Kansas athlete commits to Clemson, details decision with TCI

Clemson added another big name to a 2022 recruiting class that just continues to get better.

Hays (Kan.) 2022 four-star athlete Jaren Kanak announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Friday night. Kanak (6-2, 210) is the No. 1 player out of Kansas and No. 8 ranked athlete in the country for the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

Kanak chose Clemson over programs like Alabama, Michigan, Florida and Georgia. He caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his big decision.

“Everybody’s been saying it and you figure it out, you feel it once you get there, but they’re just different,” Kanak told TCI. “The way they do things is just different. They’re special and they’re very unique. They pay attention to detail in everything that they do and they’re just different in every way. It’s a perfect fit for me and my family and I think it’s perfect for me and I can see myself really developing and thriving in that program.”

Kanak informed Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables of his decision earlier Friday.

“He was super pumped up,” Kanak said. “He’s a big, spiritual guy. He’s really grateful for the relationship we’ve built and I am too. He really feels a strong connection to me and has really liked me as a recruit ever since the visit and even beforehand. He’s really super pumped, looking forward to this.”

Kanak has been a priority recruit for Clemson and those already committed prior to Friday made sure of that. In a recent conversation with TCI, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star DE Jihaad Campbell said he had been recruiting Kanak, in addition to Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star DL Travis Shaw.

This 2022 class is shaping up to be a special one for the Tigers.

“I’ve seen that class build up over the past couple of weeks and it made me want to pull the trigger a little more,” Kanak said. “Pretty much all those guys have hit me up, which is something that hasn’t really happened with the other schools is the recruits hitting me and asking me where I am. So, I thought that was pretty unique. I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with those guys as well.”

While Kanak wasn’t able to make it up for last Sunday’s All In Cookout, he and his family will make it back to The Valley for a game this season.

What kind of player are the Tigers getting in Kanak?

“Everyone says they’re a hard-worker and I’m right there in that boat,” he said. “I’m gonna work harder than the guy next to me. I’m relentless and very dedicated to my goals and my dreams. I’m very consistent in my hard work. A lot of people like to work hard, on and off, but mine is very consistent. If I have a goal and I set out for that goal, I’m going to achieve it.

“I’ll give everything I got on the field and I’m looking forward to giving it my all in front of all of the Clemson fans.”

Kanak’s biggest strengths are his speed and twitch, especially for how big he is. He’s looking to put on more weight.

Ironically enough, the Kansas standout is often compared to a former Tiger.

“A lot of people have compared me to Isaiah Simmons, in that we’re both kind of a versatile player that can do a lot,” he said.

For Kanak, it’s attractive to know that somebody has been successful in what he wants to do. Knowing that he’ll now end up at Clemson, he could very well be successful doing the same thing Simmons did.

Kanak had always been leaning towards Clemson, especially after his first visit. He wanted to see if other schools would be able to top his experience in Tiger Town and while some schools got pretty close, nobody could quite replicate what Clemson has to offer.

“I’ve had plenty of time to think about it and I really feel comfortable making the decision,” he said.

There’s also a significance to Friday’s date. Kanak’s father passed away 13 years ago on July 30, 2008.

Kanak’s been more than ready to make this decision for quite some time now. He thought making his decision public on July 30, would be a unique way to honor his late father’s name, he said.

