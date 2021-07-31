4-star North Carolina defensive lineman has 'great time' at Clemson

Clemson has been showing interest in this four-star defensive lineman, who was finally able to make his way back on campus Friday.

New Bern (N.C.) 2023 DL Keith Sampson, Jr. took in Tiger Town and was shown around by Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive player development coach Miguel Chavis.

He caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his experience.

“The visit was really good,” Sampson told TCI. “I had a great time just getting to meet the coaches. I would say my favorite part about the visit was P.A.W. Journey, just because it was something different.”

This wasn’t Sampson’s first experience at Clemson. He’s camped at Dabo Swinney Camp in the past and had an opportunity to be coached by Clemson legend Da’Quan Bowers, who is now the defensive line coach at USF.

This time around, Sampson didn’t hear much from Clemson’s coaching staff about recruiting. This was more of a get-to-know-you type visit.

“We didn’t talk football a lot, this visit was more like an introduction, but they did tell me that they like my effort on the field and the fact that I am a leader and I’m always working, Sampson said.

Clemson’s relationship with Sampson is only beginning, but the Tigers have already made him feel at home.

“It’s still new, but at the same time, they made it seem like we have known each other for years,” he said.

Sampson has that quickness and level of versatility that’s often coveted at the next level.

“I would definitely say that I am not your average D-lineman,” he said. “I feel like my IQ is better. I am adaptable and I can play multiple positions.

“I have a quick twitch, so I feel like I get off the ball [quicker] than O-lineman most of the time and my hands are good and my speed,” Sampson added.

While his playstyle would certainly fit in at Clemson, what is Sampson looking for in a school at the next level?

“There has to be a brotherhood,” Sampson said. “I wanna make sure they have a good academic program for what I want to study and I want to have a good relationship with the players because they are who I will be with most of the time.”

Clemson can certainly hang its hat on the brotherhood within the confines of its locker room.

