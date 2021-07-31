Alabama 5-star: Clemson's 'atmosphere, vibe like no other'

Clemson hosted a highly-touted cornerback prospect on campus this Friday.

Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School 2023 CB A.J. Harris took in Clemson on an unofficial visit with his family.

Harris’s mother didn’t get to make it to Tiger Town the first time around, so the Harris family was back on Clemson’s campus for the second time in as many months.

Wow. The atmosphere & vibe is like no other. Truly DIFFERENT! pic.twitter.com/Qyb8lLisFW — Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) July 31, 2021

Harris (6-2, 185) is the nation’s No. 3 cornerback and No. 21 overall prospect in his respective class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He recently released a top-13 list, which obviously included the Tigers.

Harris told TCI that he was interested in visiting the remaining schools on his list that he hadn’t visited. It seems that Clemson made enough of an impression to have Harris back again.

Harris spoke with TCI earlier this month and lauded the genuine feel he’s received from the coaching staff, as well as how Clemson’s campus is set up. He got another opportunity to experience that on his second official visit.

