Friday was a day Xavier Thomas will never forget

By Staff Reports | July 31, 2021 10:58 am ET

Congratulations are in store for this Clemson defensive linemen.

Xavier Thomas got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Amber, on Friday.

A day that the couple will never forget.

According to Clemson’s coaching staff, Thomas is in really good shape. He appears to be motivated now, more than ever and is looking to have a big final season in Tiger Town.

That would certainly be a great way to celebrate for the newly engaged couple.

