Tiger earns first professional win

July 31, 2021

A former Clemson standout and national champion earned his first professional win on Saturday.

Turk Pettit won the Birck Boilermaker Classic on the Forme Tour at Purdue in West Lafayette, Louisiana.

The 2021 NCAA individual national champion shot a -5 in his final round to cap off a -15 for the tournament that earned him a one stroke win in a playoff over Joseph Harrison.

