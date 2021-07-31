Versatile Peach State defender building tight bond with Venables

Clemson continues to show interest in this Georgia prospect.

Savannah (Ga.) Cavalry Day School 2023 defensive end/outside linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. was on Clemson’s campus earlier last month and continues to be in contact with Tigers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

Venables and the Tigers remain interested in the versatile Georgia defender.

“I’ve talked with Coach Venables and they want to keep this relationship going and have me calling every week and try to check in with them as much as I can,” Ford told The Clemson Insider. “He basically wants to see how I develop as a player and which position I’m going to grow into.”

Ford (6-1, 235) was blown away by everything Clemson had to offer during his time at Dabo Swinney Camp, but what really stood out to him was Venables’ willingness to go the extra mile when it came to his health.

“Our relationship is really, really good,” he said, “Especially while I was there [at Clemson]. He talked to my parents when I had a full-body cramp. I went to the hospital while I was there and he stayed with us through all that. I really appreciate that. I feel like our relationship is pretty tight right now.”

Ford doesn’t have that coveted Clemson offer just yet, but that hasn’t dissuaded his interest in the program.

“That means everything, that means a lot,” Ford said. “That’s one of the best programs in the country and they’re taking the time to get to know me. That means a lot to me.”

“I like how organized they are,” he added. “They don’t take any riff-raff. They really get to know their players, that’s what I really appreciate about them. They take their schoolwork very seriously as well.”

Ford would love to get back up to Clemson soon. He’s trying to get up to a game sometime this season and hopes to take an official visit later on in his recruitment.

He took in an unofficial visit to Auburn last weekend.

Getting back on the recruiting trail and putting voices to faces has been huge for Ford’s recruitment.

“It really helps me,” he said. “It gives me a grasp about what the college is all about and where it’s located and all that. Plus, I can really pick and choose where I would see myself before I go to college.”

With that being said, what are some of the more important factors Ford is looking for in a school at the next level?

“It’s how they help me with tutoring and all that when I go into college and really how they treat me and my family,” Ford said. “When I go up there, I just want them to treat my family well and treat me well.”

That’s certainly been the case with Clemson thus far.

For Calvary Day School, Ford has played all over the field. He’s a hybrid defender, starring at both defensive end and linebacker. Additionally, he’s a two-way player and has experience playing both running back and tight end for his high school.

While Ford is currently viewed as more of a defensive end, Venables wants to see how Ford grows into his own as a linebacker.

“He said he liked how aggressive I play the game and how I can see things before they happen,” Ford said of Venables.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Ford is trying to be as patient as he can. He’s not going to rush his decision. He’s definitely going to wait to the end of this upcoming season and then make his decision sometime after that.

From a goals standpoint, Ford is looking to lead his team to a state championship, while surpassing 70 tackles for the season.

