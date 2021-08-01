2023 Virginia cornerback getting a 'good feel' for Clemson, Reed

This Class of 2023 prospect recently spoke on the phone with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy 2023 CB Antonio Cotman, Jr. is really starting to come on. His recruitment has begun to heat up and Reed has definitely taken notice.

Cotman is a physical cornerback, who thrives in man-to-man coverage. He also plays wide receiver for his high school, but his primary focus is on the defensive side of the ball.

He recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from the Tigers lately.

“I got great feedback,” Cotman said regarding his conversation with Reed. “He was talking to my grandma and my father. I was just vibing with him, just catching up with him. It was a great conversation.”

Reed was glad that Cotman called him.

“I really got a feel for him,” he said. “I like Coach Reed, he really treats me like family. That’s all I can say.”

Cotman has been talking with Reed for some time now, ever since he camped at Clemson this summer.

“It was a good experience, he was teaching me some techniques at the camps,” Cotman added, regarding his time at Dabo Swinney Camp. “He helped me out.”

According to Cotman, Reed really likes his size, his stature and the way he moves his feet. The one thing he prompted the Virginia prospect to work on was his eyes.

“When I called him, I told him that I bought a new set of eyes,” Cotman said.

It means a lot to Cotman that Reed wants to get to know him better before that potential offer comes in. He told Cotman that he plans on coming up to Life Christian Academy for a game sometime this upcoming season.

“That’s gonna motivate me to go even harder,” Cotman said on the prospect of Reed coming to see him play.

Clemson is putting corners into the NFL consistently, while also getting high-level cornerbacks to commit to Tiger Town. Being recruited by the Tigers and Reed clearly means something to Cotman.

“It means a lot, it really does, that they’re coming out and showing love to me,” Cotman said. “It’s really big because a few years back, I didn’t think I was going to be in the position. It’s a shock.”

During his conversation with TCI, Cotman was on the road to Boston College. After his visit to Chestnut Hill, he left with another offer in hand as his recruitment continues to heat up.

Prior to the pandemic, Cotman didn’t have any offers. In addition to BC, he also holds offers from Liberty, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

“It’s been a great experience,” he said. “Me and my father are traveling the world. We get to see new places, it’s amazing.”

With that being said, what is Cotman looking for in a school at the next level?

“The most important thing is building relationships for me,” Cotman said,” Like really get to know me, get to know my family. If you know my mom, you get in a good relationship with my mom, that really does real big for me.”

