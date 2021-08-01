Clemson offer would 'mean a lot' to this 2022 Alabama athlete

After taking an unofficial visit and participating at Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer, a talented Alabama athlete was back on Clemson’s campus on Thursday.

Madison (Ala.) Madison Academy 2022 three-star ATH Deuce Spurlock made his way back up to Tiger Town for a visit this week with the quiet period effectively underway.

Spurlock (6-2, 215) was accompanied by his mother and grandmother, who also really enjoyed their time back at Clemson.

Following his visit, Spurlock caught up with The Clemson Insider.

Spurlock and his family took a tour of the whole campus, then they went over to the football facilities, where he got to chop it up with Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“During the visit, [Clemson] were telling me how much better they could make me as a man and player,” he told TCI, “And not just focusing on making me the best on the field, but also off the field.”

Spurlock believes that he’s “for sure” working towards a potential offer from the Tigers, he said.

He currently holds offers from programs like Michigan, App State, Army Boston College, Liberty, Memphis, Mississippi State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tulane, USF and Washington State, to name a few.

Additionally, Spurlock earned an offer from the University of South Carolina on Sunday.

But, he’s still holding out for that coveted Clemson offer.

“It would mean a lot to me because I loved the staff and the players,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock took in an official visit to Pitt this summer, but that’s all. He’s looking to make it back to Clemson “hopefully soon,” he added.

