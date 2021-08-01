Nation's top prospect takes in Clemson visit

Recruiting

August 1, 2021

The nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2023 was on Clemson’s campus this weekend.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2023 five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton was in Tiger Town for an unofficial visit on Saturday.

Overton (6-4, 265) is the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Overton posted some flicks on Instagram following his visit Saturday.

His caption on his post reads: “Who else all in?”

He had a chance to convene and take some pictures with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

This was Overton’s first trip to Clemson since the Tigers officially offered him a scholarship back on June 1.

Dabo Swinney and Co. often stress getting some of the nation’s top recruits on campus and Clemson was able to do so with the quiet period currently underway.

Overton comes from a family of athletes. His older brother, Micaiah, is currently a defensive lineman at Liberty. Overton’s father, Milton, was an offensive lineman at the University of Oklahoma in the ’90s. His mother, Eunice, was a standout volleyball player at the University of Kentucky.

