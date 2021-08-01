Texas 4-star offensive lineman has 'great day' at Clemson

One of the nation’s top-ranked interior offensive linemen in the 2023 class made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week.

Odessa (TX.) Permian 2023 four-star Harris Sewell was in Tiger Town on Friday for his unofficial visit and then reacted to his visit via social media Saturday evening

Sewell (6-4, 290) is the nation’s No. 2 ranked interior offensive lineman and No. 68 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.He also ranks as the No. 1 offensive guard in the country, per ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

Sewell currently holds over 20+ offers but has yet to trim down his extensive list. Clemson has not yet offered.

In June, he made visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!