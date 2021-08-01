Texas 4-star offensive lineman has 'great day' at Clemson

Texas 4-star offensive lineman has 'great day' at Clemson

Recruiting

Texas 4-star offensive lineman has 'great day' at Clemson

By August 1, 2021 2:35 pm

By |

One of the nation’s top-ranked interior offensive linemen in the 2023 class made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week.

Odessa (TX.) Permian 2023 four-star Harris Sewell was in Tiger Town on Friday for his unofficial visit and then reacted to his visit via social media Saturday evening

Sewell (6-4, 290) is the nation’s No. 2 ranked interior offensive lineman and No. 68 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.He also ranks as the No. 1 offensive guard in the country, per ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

Sewell currently holds over 20+ offers but has yet to trim down his extensive list. Clemson has not yet offered.

In June, he made visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson football responded after reserve cornerback Fred Davis turned himself in to the Clemson City Police Department on Sunday. Davis was charged with reckless driving stemming from an accident on July 21. (…)

6hr

A Clemson football player surrendered himself to the Clemson City Police Department on Sunday for charges related to a serious car accident on July 21. The Clemson Police Department charged reserve (…)

reply
7hr

A former Clemson student-athlete won an Olympic medal this weekend. Patricia Mamona was on the Clemson women’s track and field team from 2007-11. She claimed a silver medal for Portugal in the women’s triple (…)

22hr

Amari Rodgers remembers watching his new teammate Randall Cobb when he was just a little kid. The former Clemson standout grew up in the same town as Cobb, Knoxville, Tennessee and in elementary school watched (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home